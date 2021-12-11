California man killed, 2 others injured in Maplewood crash

A California man was killed and two other people were injured in a possible drunk-driving crash in Maplewood Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Toyota Corolla jumped the curb on Highway 61 near County Road B East and crashed head on with a Ford F-150.

A passenger in the Corolla, identified as 52-year-old Tou Moua of Fresno, California, died in the crash. The driver, a 57-year-old Maplewood man, and other passenger, a 45-year-old North St. Paul woman, were injured.

While the roads were icy at the time of the crash, officials believe alcohol was a factor.

The driver in the F-150 was not injured.

The crash was one of over 300 that occurred statewide during the recent snowstorm, although it was the only one that was fatal.