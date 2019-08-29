CAIR calls for 24/7 security for Rep. Omar after death threat

article

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for around-the-clock security for Representative Ilhan Omar after the congresswoman shared a threat made against her on Wednesday.

The message warned Rep. Omar that she and others could be targeted at the Minnesota State Fair. The sender also said Omar she would not live to return to Washington.

Rep. Omar posted a photo of the threat on Twitter while responding to a reporter who pointed out her security detail at an event in Minneapolis this week.

In the tweet, Omar said she hates having to be protected from other people but "until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security."

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad condemned the threat and called from the U.S. government to provide Rep. Omar with 24/7 protection.

"The alleged assassin must be brought to justice to ensure her safety and that of all visitors to the Minnesota State Fair," Awad added.