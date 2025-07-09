Café Lurcat closing after 23 years in Minneapolis location

article

Known as a top stop for celebrities visiting the Twin Cities as well as a headquarters during the Pride festival in nearby Loring Park, Café & Bar Lurcat has announced it will be closing its doors in September after a 23-year run at its iconic location.

An announcement says that Sept. 5, 2025, will mark the end of an era of "cherished memories and culinary excellence" with its Loring Park location doors closing for a final time.

The announcement alludes to a lease not being renewed as the reasoning behind the closure.

Café & Bar Lurcat opened in 2002 and rose to prominence under the direction of D’Amico & Partners – co-owned by Richard D’Amico, Larry D’Amico and Paul Smith.

Throughout its history, the fine-dining establishment garnered praise from both critics and celebrities who were sighted stopping in, such as Lady Gaga in 2023. Mick Jagger and Prince also dined there in previous years.

"For 23 years, Café & Bar Lurcat has been a beacon of celebration, a space where every meal is a memory, and guests are family," said co-owner Richard D’Amico in a statement accompanying the announcement. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our staff, whose dedication, passion, and skill have made every experience extraordinary."

"It has been an incredible honor to be a part of so many lives and to create a space where memories were made and celebrated," said Larry D’Amico in a statement. "The heart of Café & Bar Lurcat has always been our amazing team and the community that embraced us. The loyalty and love received over the years is deeply appreciated."

During its last weeks in operation, the café and bar will cater a menu of "Lurcat Classics" for its patrons, the announcement says.

Gift cards for the location can be redeemed at other D’Amico & Partners restaurants, including three D’Amico & Sons delis in the Twin Cities.