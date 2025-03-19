Businesses still floating in uncertainty after Minneapolis water main break

The Brief The city aims to reopen two-way traffic at 50th and Penn this week, over a month after a major water main break. Local businesses, including Sparrow Café and Paperback Exchange, remain devastated, with uncertain timelines for reopening. Owners estimate recovery costs in the six-figure range, with insurance and city compensation still unclear.



A month after a major water main break shut down the intersection of Penn Avenue and 50th Street, the City of Minneapolis hopes to reopen the streets this week.

But, the businesses affected by the flooding are still working to figure out what's next.

Businesses face major losses

What we know:

Jasper Rajendren, owner of Sparrow Café, walked us through what's left standing of his business. "There's an apartment above us that dropped a good three inches," he said.

The building at 50th and Penn in Minneapolis – and the handful of businesses that call it home – were devastated by the water main break in February.

(FOX 9)

Paperback Exchange lost over 100,000 books

Dig deeper:

Next door at Paperback Exchange, the damage was just as devastating. Manager Rachel Pedersen recalled the moment the water rushed in. "That’s where they first realized the water was coming in. But the water was probably a foot or two into the first floor."

Pedersen says most of their stock, roughly more than 100,000 books, was ruined.

"Books were just floating everywhere," she added.

Owner Andy Hersey shared that this year was supposed to mark their 50th anniversary – a milestone now indefinitely postponed. "That got cut short by a few months," he said, but remains hopeful for a future reopening. "We hope to get back in business and see you all again."

Uncertainty over insurance and city assistance

What's next:

Business owners estimate it will take several months and six-figure costs to repair the damage and reopen. However, questions remain about financial assistance. At this point, it’s unclear what portion of the costs will be covered by insurance or the city.

What you can do:

If you want to help out, you can click below for online fundraisers for the businesses.