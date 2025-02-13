Minneapolis water main break floods street, displaces 3 people

The Brief A water main break is flooding a street in southwest Minneapolis, leaving three adults displaced. Firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but said they were not able to shut the water off. The street is currently closed to traffic, and about a foot of water is in the area.



A broken water main is flooding a southwest Minneapolis street, leading authorities to block off the area as crews work to mitigate the damage and shut off the water flow.

Water main break

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department said its crews responded to a building in the 2200 block of west 50th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

FOX 9 reporter at the scene, Bill Keller, saw that crews appeared to shut off water flow just before 7:40 a.m. on Thursday. Crews were reportedly not able to find the water shut off at first because of the large amount of water coming out of the basement.

When firefighters first arrived, they said they saw a "large amount of water" coming out of the building, which houses a residential apartment building with the Terzo Restaurant below, leaving about a foot of water in the surrounding area.

Authorities say three adults have been displaced so far.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews from the city's water department are at the scene working to mitigate the problem.

What we don't know:

The cause of the water main break has not yet been released.