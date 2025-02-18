Burnsville remembers fallen first responders one year later

The Brief Remembrances are underway in Burnsville to remember three fallen first responders. City officials will issue remarks on Tuesday afternoon to remember Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand, and Adam Finseth. The first responders were shot by the gunman on Feb. 18, 2024 while responding to a standoff.



One year after three Burnsville first responders were killed in a standoff turned shootout, the City of Burnsville is remembering its fallen heroes.

Burnsville remembrance

What we know:

The City of Burnsville is remembering police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth on Tuesday. The first responders were killed trying to help seven children in a home with the eventual gunman following a domestic dispute.

City leaders remembered the fallen first responders at a ceremony at Burnsville City Hall on Tuesday.

The city also lit up blue and red starting on Monday and three wreaths have been placed at Burnsville City Hall to remember the fallen first responders.

Deadly shooting at Burnsville home

The backstory:

The first responders were killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2024.

Crews were called out to a home on 33rd Avenue South for the report of a sexual assault called in by the gunman's girlfriend. On the call, the girlfriend, Ashley Drydahl, screamed "help me" before the call went dead.

When officers arrived, Drydahl was in the driveway and told first responders seven children were still in the home with the armed man.

Officers tried to negotiate with the gunman, but ultimately he opened fire on the officers in the home. Officer Elmstrand was struck in the head during the first barrage of the gunfire, while Officer Ruge was shot in the vest.

Minutes later, as paramedics tried to help the injured officers, the gunman fired more shots from a window, again striking Ruge and hitting Finseth.

Over the next 13 minutes, the gunman repeatedly fired shots at first responders.

The chaos didn't end until an officer using a sniper rifle spotted the gunman from a window and fired. After being hit, the gunman retreated and then took his own life.

Officers Ruge and Elmstrand and Firefighter-paramedic Finseth were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

All the children were eventually rescued from the home.

The other side:

FOX 9 later learned the gunman was ineligible to own a gun due to a prior conviction. Authorities said some of the weapons he had in the home had been straw purchased by his girlfriend Drydahl.

Drydahl later pleaded guilty to straw purchasing firearms.

No cable? No problem. Download FOX LOCAL for free to watch FOX 9 on your TV. Click here for details on how to get started.