Buffalo dad fighting rare, aggressive brain cancer sees success with alternative treatment

A normal drive home after a typical day of work changed everything for Clint Swanson. Last May, he was preparing for the birth of his second child when he had a seizure behind the wheel, later passing out and ending up in a ditch.

"My vision went blurry, and all I could see was white," said Swanson. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found a tumor on his brain. It was Glioblastoma, an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer.

"The prognosis was very poor. They gave me a 5% chance to make it five years...the scariest part would be leaving my family fatherless without a doubt," said Swanson.

After rounds of chemo and radiation, things weren't getting worse, but they weren't getting better either.

"There was no shrinkage in my tumor, but there was no growth, so we were happy with that, and we were trying to figure out the next steps about what to do," he said.

A friend of a friend referred him to a clinic in Mexico that specializes in alternative cancer treatments like hyperthermia and insulin potentiation therapy, which is not available in the U.S. The therapy is expensive, costing tens of thousands of dollars for each round of treatment.

The father of two small children decided to give it a shot and says the results have been unbelievable.

"(After six weeks of treatment) I came back had almost 50% shrinkage in my tumor," he said.

Swanson is still seeing his oncologists in Minneapolis and is taking chemotherapy drugs they prescribe. He is not out of the woods yet and will continue treatment until the tumor is gone, but now, he has faith.

"I feel like I have a second chance," said Swanson.

Swanson hopes his story of success inspires others to take ownership of their health and never give up, regardless of their prognosis.

"I was skeptical of everything, but I knew I had to try," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Clint and his family with medical expenses. A golf tournament later this month will also benefit his family.