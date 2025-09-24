Texas brothers charged in cryptocurrency kidnapping, robbery in MN

The Brief Two brothers from Texas are facing felony charges for allegedly kidnapping a Washington County family at gunpoint and taking an estimated $72,000 in cryptocurrency. The victim believes some of his cryptocurrency account information was leaked during a data breach. The incident resulted in a shelter-in-place order and the cancellation of a local high school homecoming football game.



A Washington County family was reportedly kidnapped and held hostage at gunpoint for hours by two Texas brothers who ultimately took more than $72,000 in cryptocurrency.

Raymond Christian Garcia, 23, and Isiah Angelo Garcia, 24, were each charged via warrant with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of first-degree burglary, and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery for their alleged roles.

The incident led to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office issuing a shelter in place order while they searched for the suspects. The incident ultimately led to the cancellation of a high school homecoming football game in Mahtomedi.

Home invasion and cryptocurrency theft

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, a 911 call was received at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 from someone in Grant, Minnesota, stating that he and his family had been kidnapped and were being held hostage at gunpoint in their home.

The complaint details that on Sept. 19, a man was taking out the garbage at around 7:45 a.m. when the armed brothers allegedly forced him back into the garage and bound his hands with zip ties. The men then woke up the two other people in the house, also binding them.

Raymond Garcia is accused of holding the 911 caller and his mother hostage for nine hours while armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Police said the upstairs bedroom door was tied shut with wire and needed to be cut in order to free them, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, Isiah Garcia, armed with a shotgun, allegedly forced the man to log into his cryptocurrency wallet and transfer over $36,000 to an unknown account, charges state. After learning of a separate crypto wallet kept at the family cabin in Jacobson, Minnesota, Isiah Garcia allegedly forced the man to drive three hours and transfer the additional cryptocurrency, valued at over $36,000.

According to the complaint, the victim believed some of his crypto account information had been leaked during a data breach. The charges note that the men were frequently on the phone with an "unknown third party who directed [them] to transfer the cryptocurrency."

The victim inside the house called 911, and multiple squad cars passed Isiah Garcia as they were driving back from the cabin. Isiah Garcia then turned the truck around, parked, and fled on foot before discarding the shotgun in a nearby field, charges allege.

Raymond Garcia was seen on camera running out the back door of the home. During a search of the area, authorities recovered an AR-15 rifle in a suitcase located in the tree line behind the home, charges said.

Brothers arrested in Texas

The investigation:

According to the complaint, Isiah Garcia rented a car near Houston, Texas, on Sept. 16 and drove to Minnesota. The vehicle’s GPS data placed the car near the victim’s home and a motel in Roseville. On Sept. 21, Isiah Garcia was taken into custody while driving the same rental car in Texas.

Raymond Garcia went to authorities on Sept. 22 to report that his AR-15 had been stolen in Waller, Texas. During a search of the brother's home in the Waller area, authorities reportedly found a firearm box with a serial number matching the AR-15 recovered in Minnesota.

At the time the criminal complaints were filed, both men were in custody in Texas.