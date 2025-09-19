Mahtomedi football game canceled due to 'law enforcement activity' near campus

article

The Brief Mahtomedi Public Schools officials say they are canceling the Friday night football game on the advice of the Washington County Sheriff's Office. A safety alert states "ongoing law enforcement activity" near the campus led to the decision. Electronic ticket purchases for the game will be refunded.



Mahtomedi Public Schools canceled its homecoming football game in response to "ongoing law enforcement activity" near the high school campus.

Mahtomedi football game canceled

Big picture view:

Mahtomedi Public School officials say advice from the Washington County Sheriff's Office led them to cancel the game.

The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" to protect the safety of the community, school officials say.

All electronic ticket purchases for the game will be refunded.

Washington County Sheriff's Office search for suspects

What they're saying:

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported kidnapping related to a robbery at gunpoint in the 7300 block of Inwood Way North in the City of Grant at about 5 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities then found three uninjured victims at the scene.

The two suspects are described as two black males with black dreadlocks who are 5-foot-10 inches tall and 6-feet-tall. They have not been located as of 9:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.