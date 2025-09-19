Mahtomedi football game canceled due to 'law enforcement activity' near campus
MAHTOMEDI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mahtomedi Public Schools canceled its homecoming football game in response to "ongoing law enforcement activity" near the high school campus.
Big picture view:
Mahtomedi Public School officials say advice from the Washington County Sheriff's Office led them to cancel the game.
The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" to protect the safety of the community, school officials say.
All electronic ticket purchases for the game will be refunded.
Washington County Sheriff's Office search for suspects
What they're saying:
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported kidnapping related to a robbery at gunpoint in the 7300 block of Inwood Way North in the City of Grant at about 5 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities then found three uninjured victims at the scene.
The two suspects are described as two black males with black dreadlocks who are 5-foot-10 inches tall and 6-feet-tall. They have not been located as of 9:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a social media post from Mahtomedi Public Schools.