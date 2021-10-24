Brother, sister killed when plane crashes in Ashland County, Wis.

The brother and sister who died when their small plane crashed into a house in a tiny, northern Wisconsin town were known to the homeowners, who escaped injury.

The single-engine plane went down Saturday afternoon in the Ashland County community of Marengo, home to about 400 residents located about 80 miles from Duluth, Minnesota.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Aaron Mika and his 21-year-old sister, Aleah Mika died at the scene. Martin Ollanketo says he and his wife were watching TV when they heard what sounded like a bomb. The plane crash destroyed their front porch.

The homeowners knew the two killed, recounting their graduation parties that they attended.