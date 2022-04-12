Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Lyon County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM CDT, Blue Earth County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Brooklyn subway shooting: Who is the suspect? What we know so far

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 6:49PM
News
FOX 5 NY

Brooklyn subway shooting: 'Person of interest' named

Chief of Detectives James Essig said the NYPD is looking for Frank R. James, 62, in connection with the shooting in a subway in Brooklyn. Essig said James has addresses in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

NEW YORK - A man wearing a gas mask opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday morning.  Police say the gunman opened 2 smoke grenades and then pulled out a handgun on the train, firing 33 times before taking off when the train pulled into the station.

10 people were shot and five of the victims were considered to be in critical condition.  Nearly 2-dozen other people suffered injuries.  None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The NYPD found a Glock 17 9MM handgun with three extended magazines and a U-Haul key at the scene after the mass shooting.

Frank James

The NYPD released photos of Frank James. He is a person of interest in the subway shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening the NYPD named Frank R. James as a person of interest in the case.  They were asking the public to provide tips as to his whereabouts.  They did not name him as a suspect.

He has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

At an afternoon news conference, the NYPD said they were not investigating the shooting as a terrorist attack but was being considered an active shooter incident.  No motive was known for the attack.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

It was unclear what type of weapon the shooter used in the attack.

The shooter was still on the loose Tuesday evening.  He was described as a Black man, weighing 180 pounds.  He was wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest and carrying a construction bag.

Brooklyn shooting suspect

Cops across the city were ordered to be on the lookout for a U-Haul with Arizona plates in connection with the case.  It was later found a few miles from the train station.

U-Haul released a statement to FOX News Digital stating: "Law enforcement has alerted us to its search for a rental van and its possible connection to a suspect in today’s incident in New York City. We are working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information to meet their needs." 

The van was later found parked on Kings Highway. Police had shut down the street near the van as they investigated. 

U-Haul van may be linked to subway shooting

Police shut down Kings Highway near a parked U-Haul van that could be connected to the mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Brooklyn subway shooting today updates

Brooklyn subway shooting: Man on train during shooting describes frightening scene

Uber, Lyft criticized for surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting

Brooklyn subway shooting: What’s known about the victims

Brooklyn Subway Shooting video from scene

Video posted to social media showed the moments after a shooting on a subway train in a Brooklyn subway station.