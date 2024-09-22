Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 22, 2024 4:19pm CDT
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person has serious injuries after being shot in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening.

What we know

According to Brooklyn Park police, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim with serious gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect in the shooting was found by officers at the scene and was arrested and booked.

Authorities believe that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

What we don't know

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but said the incident is currently under investigation.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.


 