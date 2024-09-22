Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 seriously injured

article

The Brief A person suffered serious gunshot injuries after a shooting Saturday evening in Brooklyn Park. The suspect in the shooting has been arrested and booked. The victim and suspect knew each other, police said.



A person has serious injuries after being shot in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening.

What we know

According to Brooklyn Park police, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim with serious gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect in the shooting was found by officers at the scene and was arrested and booked.

Authorities believe that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

What we don't know

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but said the incident is currently under investigation.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.

The Source A press release from the Brooklyn Park police.



