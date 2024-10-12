Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 man dead

article

The Brief The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North just after 4:30 a.m. No arrests have been announced.



The Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning,

What we know

Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

What we don't know

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on the circumstances that may have led to the shooting.

No information on any suspects or possible arrests have been announced.