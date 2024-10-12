Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 man dead
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Brooklyn Park Police Department (BPPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning,
What we know
Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 7900 block of Lee Avenue North just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
What we don't know
Law enforcement officials have not released any information on the circumstances that may have led to the shooting.
No information on any suspects or possible arrests have been announced.