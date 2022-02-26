Brooklyn Park man in ICU after being shot during neighbor's shooting spree

A Brooklyn Park homeowner has a long road to recovery ahead after being shot in the leg inside of his own home on Thursday.

"It’s a very good neighborhood, Scott’s never had any trouble there until this guy flew off the handle, and we don’t want him back there," Scott’s mother Dawn Rupp told FOX 9 on Saturday.

"Who goes shooting 41 rounds in your own house and other people’s complex? … and at 8:15 on a Thursday morning," Scott’s father Gerald said.

The alleged shooter was his neighbor, who let off a barrage of shots from a home nearby. Now, Scott Rupp is recovering in the intensive care unit at North Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He had been sitting at his computer on Thursday morning when he heard the gunfire. He quickly stood up and turned around, but that was all he had time to do.

"All of a sudden another shot came through the wall unexpectedly and hit him in his femoral artery," Gerald explained.

Shots were flying seemingly in every direction on the 6600 block of 83rd Court, with at least five different homes left riddled with bullet holes afterwards. Amid the chaos in his home, Scott did something that may have saved not only his leg, but his life.

"He looked down, and you see blood shooting out of your leg, you got to do something, and the first thing he thought was to grab his belt and make a tourniquet," Gerald said.

Gerald and Dawn Rupp spoke to FOX 9 outside of North Memorial Hospital Saturday, where their son is recovering after being shot. (FOX 9)

Then the 29-year-old waited for police to arrive, "I just thank the Brooklyn Police Department for catching the guy and for arriving and securing the scene and my son and saving his life," Gerald said.

Down four pints of blood, Scott needed surgery badly, and he was rushed to North Memorial Hospital.

"The bullet is still in his leg and will be there for the rest of his life as far as we know," Dawn said.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter Terry Johnson is now in the Hennepin County Jail, facing multiple felony charges. The 45-year-old is captured on police dash camera video attempting to flee from police, before ramming into two squad cars at high speed.

Rupp’s family hopes that Johnson will stay away from their son -- they’re focused on Scott’s full recovery. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family pay for his medical expenses.

"It’s actually making our family stronger with all the support and the love and prayers that we get," Gerald finished.

Scott Rupp is recovering after being shot Thursday morning. His family has set up a GoFundMe to support his recovery journey. (Family)

MORE: Dashcam video shows Brooklyn Park police pursuit of shooting suspect