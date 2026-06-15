ICE arrests Brooklyn man charged in Chippewa County, Minn. fatal crash

The Brief A Brooklyn, New York man is charged after a deadly two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County, Minn. on Tuesday, March 5. Prosecutors say Georgii Gabiev ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the driver. Gabiev told investigators he was listening to an English lesson on an iPad at the time. The Department of Homeland Security says Gabiev was in the U.S. illegally.



A man from New York who the Department of Homeland Security says was in the U.S. illegally faces serious charges after a fatal crash at a rural Minnesota intersection back in March.

Chippewa County fatal crash leads to charges

What we know:

Prosecutors charged Georgii Gabiev with criminal vehicular homicide and reckless driving after a deadly crash on Tuesday, March 5 in Chippewa County.

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Gile with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 7 and Chippewa County Road 4 just after 5 p.m. When Gile arrived, he saw a semi-truck engulfed, and a grain trailer tipped over. Medics told him the semi driver, identified as Tim Tarnowski, had been ejected and was dead at the scene.

Gabiev, the driver of a Ford F-350, was being treated for injuries. Investigators found an iPad in Gabiev’s truck still playing a YouTube video. Gabiev later admitted to driving the pickup and said he was listening to an English lesson on the iPad, but claimed he was not looking at it while driving. Based on the scene, Trooper Gile determined Gabiev failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, causing the crash.

The backstory:

Both vehicles and trailers were totaled in the crash. The intersection where the crash happened is controlled by stop signs for north and southbound traffic on County Road 4, but not for east and westbound traffic on Highway 7.

Gabiev told investigators he was sober at the time of the crash. The complaint notes that he was listening to a program on the iPad to help him learn English. Gabiev now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted of criminal vehicular homicide, along with additional penalties for reckless driving.

Gabiev pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide, but served 120 days in jail.

On June 9, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers arrested Gabiev in Brooklyn, New York. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings. Secretary Markwayne Mullin called Tim’s widow, Tammy, to inform her of Gabiev’s arrest.

The other side:

Gabiev told law enforcement he was not looking at the iPad while driving. He said he was simply listening to the lesson as he drove. Prosecutors allege that Gabiev’s actions — failing to stop at a stop sign and driving while distracted — led to the deadly crash.

What's next:

Gabiev is currently in custody and ordered detained pending further court proceedings. A warrant has been issued for his continued detention, and he is required to appear in court as directed. The case will move forward in Chippewa County District Court.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether Gabiev will contest the charges or what his defense may be.