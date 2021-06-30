Brooklyn Center police investigating string of robberies targeting children

Police are investigating a series of robberies targeting children in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Authorities said that so far this week, officers have responded to three robbery reports and one assault in the northeast section of the city.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, an 8-year-old victim was robbed at Firehouse Park, located at 6535 Bryant Avenue North.

At about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old victim was robbed at the same park.

Later that day, at about 5:30 p.m., a 12-year-old victim was robbed on the 600 block of 70th Avenue North. Police say one of the suspects showed a handgun during the robbery.

The a couple hours later at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 12-year-old victim was assaulted at the 7200 block of West River Road. The suspects reportedly asked the victim for his cell phone and when the victim said he didn’t have a cell phone, one of the suspects slapped the victim and fled in a vehicle.

Brooklyn Center Police said they do not have any photos of the suspects. Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Whittenburg at (763) 503-3245 or jwhittenburg@ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.