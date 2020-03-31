Boys & Girls Clubs of Twin Cities offering free weekly meal packages for families during school closures

article

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities will begin offering free weekly meal packages to families this week to help kids and families who may be experiencing food insecurities due to work disruptions and school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seven Boys & Girls Club locations across the metro are positioned to serve 13,200 dinner meals to 660 families in the first week. The BGCTC’s expects the number of families served to grow as the weeks go on.

Families participating in the expanded meal program will receive a box containing enough food to provide five dinners for a family of four. Households with more than four members will receive additional boxes.

The expanded meal program is being funded in part by a financial donation made by the Minnesota Vikings and the Wilf family.

The BGCTC education team is also working on a virtual program roll-out for kids.

The BGCTC says it is also working on a “new innovative operating model” that will allow Clubs to open for kids in the coming weeks. The organization did not provide further details about that new model.