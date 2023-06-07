Minneapolis bus shelter crash: Boy charged with driving stolen car, leading police on chase

The boy accused of driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase before crashing into a bus stop in Minneapolis was charged in juvenile court on Wednesday.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said the alleged driver, who was 12 years old at the time of the offense but has since turned 13, was charged with six felonies, including one count each of criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm, receiving stolen property, fleeing police in a vehicle and three counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm.

Authorities said the pursuit of the vehicle began June 5 after investigators saw a vehicle driving erratically. They later determined the vehicle matched the description of a car involved in multiple armed robberies earlier in the day.

The Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force and Minneapolis police pursued the vehicle leading to the crash near Penn Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway.

The stolen vehicle hit another driver before crashing into the bus shelter, injuring a man at the shelter. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A man in the bus shelter was hit. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

In the aftermath of a car crash, six children attempted to flee on foot from the mangled Kia before being detained.

No other individuals have been referred for consideration of charges in connection with this incident.