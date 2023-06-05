Robbery suspects crash stolen vehicle into Minneapolis bus shelter

A police chase in Minneapolis ended with a crash that sent a stolen vehicle into a city bus shelter.

A witness whose vehicle was involved in the crash told FOX 9 she was turning from southbound Penn Avenue North onto eastbound Highway 55 but didn't see the police chase coming from the west and the drivers involved in the chase collided with her.

In a news release Monday evening, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit of the vehicle began after investigators saw a vehicle driving erratically. They later determined the vehicle matched a vehicle that had been reportedly involved in "multiple armed robberies" earlier in the day.

When detectives tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off and members of the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force and Minneapolis Police Department pursued the vehicle.

The chase eventually ended in a crash into a bus shelter near Penn Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway, with the wanted vehicle hitting another innocent driver.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A man in the bus shelter was hit. He was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Photos from the scene show a mangled Metro Transit bus stop:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A crash into a Minneapolis bus stop on June 5, 2023. (FOX 9)

Inside the wanted vehicle were six minors, five boys and one girl. Some of the suspects tried to run after the crash but were quickly arrested. All six were taken to the hospital for evaluation after the crash.

Investigators later determined the wanted vehicle had been stolen.

The chase is under investigation.