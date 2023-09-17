Box truck driver crashes into Lake Minnetonka-area home

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The driver of a box truck crashed into a Lake Minnetonka-area home. (South Lake Minnetonka Police Department)

A box truck driver lost control and crashed into a home near Lake Minnetonka Saturday morning.

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department on Saturday posted photos on social media of the crash, which show a mangled box truck smashed into a home on the 21000 block of Excelsior Blvd. in Greenwood, Minnesota, located on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m., noting the driver of the box truck lost control and crashed into the home.

No one was injured and there were no signs of impairment involving the driver, police said.