Box truck driver crashes into Lake Minnetonka-area home
The driver of a box truck crashed into a Lake Minnetonka-area home. (South Lake Minnetonka Police Department)
GREENWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A box truck driver lost control and crashed into a home near Lake Minnetonka Saturday morning.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department on Saturday posted photos on social media of the crash, which show a mangled box truck smashed into a home on the 21000 block of Excelsior Blvd. in Greenwood, Minnesota, located on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
Police said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m., noting the driver of the box truck lost control and crashed into the home.
No one was injured and there were no signs of impairment involving the driver, police said.