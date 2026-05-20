Ilhan Omar investigated by DOJ over 'immigration fraud, family finances'

The Brief Vice President JD Vance said this week that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. During a White House press conference, Vance claimed the department would be reviewing instances of "immigration fraud and financial ties to family members." The announcement follows Rep. Omar's decision to amend financial disclosure forms in April that reduced her reported value of assets, and long-held accusations that she might have committed immigration fraud that have so far remained unproven.



Repeating claims that U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are concerned about immigration fraud and financial ties to family members, Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that the feds will be investigating Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Ilhan Omar investigation

What we know:

As an alleged part of the Trump administration’s collective anti-fraud efforts, Vance said that the DOJ was, "Going to investigate it. We're going to take a look at it. If we think that there's a crime, we're going to prosecute that crime. And that's something that the Department of Justice is looking at right now," during a White House press conference on Tuesday.

Although short on specifics due to not wanting to "prejudge an investigation," Vance parroted often-touted talking points about Rep. Omar potentially "marrying her brother," saying in part, "You read the things about Ilhan Omar and about you know who she married and whether she didn't marry this person or that person. It certainly seems like something fishy is there."

Conservatives have long held the assertion that Rep. Omar potentially married her brother to commit immigration fraud, though to date those claims have not been proven.

The backstory:

The announcement seemingly follows Rep. Omar's decision to amend her financial disclosure forms in April, reducing the reportable value of her assets in the process.

Omar's original disclosure listed companies co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, as worth between $6 million and $30 million, but an amended filing listed the couple's joint assets as ranging between $18,004 and $95,000. The valuation for Mynett's two companies were also updated to "none," the filing disclosed.

FOX 9 asked Rep. Omar about the significant discrepancy at the time of reporting, with a spokesperson sending the following statement:

"The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: the Congresswoman is not a millionaire. The original filing was based on incomplete information from Mr. Mynett’s businesses’ accountants in good faith and deference to professional judgment. It listed assets without liabilities, and it significantly overstated her husband’s net worth. The accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth. The Congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified. The amended disclosure is now complete and accurate."

What's next:

FOX 9 has reached out to both DOJ and Rep. Omar officials for statements regarding any potential investigation, but has not heard back yet.