Border patrol officer from Minnetonka charged with child porn possession

The Brief Anthony John Crowley, 52, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, knowingly possessed visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the charges. Crowley made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court today on June 6, 2025, and was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings. "In recent months, we have seen a rash of agents, officers, and public officials engaging in crimes against children," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said in a statement. "Let there be no misunderstanding: the U.S. Attorney’s Office has zero tolerance for people in positions of trust and authority who abuse children."



A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer from Minnetonka is facing charges of possessing child porn.

Minnetonka border agent child porn charges

What we know:

According to court documents and an announcement by acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson, Anthony John Crowley, 52, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, knowingly possessed visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

What they're saying:

"In recent months, we have seen a rash of agents, officers, and public officials engaging in crimes against children," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Let there be no misunderstanding: the U.S. Attorney’s Office has zero tolerance for people in positions of trust and authority who abuse children."

"When those who take an oath to uphold the law become the ones who break it in the most egregious way, it erodes the public’s faith in our institutions," said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis in a statement. "We are seeing a troubling pattern — multiple arrests in recent months involving individuals in positions of authority charged with exploiting children. Let one thing be clear: position and power will not shield you from accountability. If you harm a child, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will find you. And no matter who you are, we will bring you to justice."

What's next:

Crowley made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court today on June 6, 2025, and was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.