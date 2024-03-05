Border collie rescued from icy waters in Chisago County: Watch

A border collie was rescued from the icy waters of a Chisago County lake on Monday night.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said a citizen called 911 around 6:15 p.m. on March 4, reporting a dog that had fallen into South Lindstrom Lake, located approximately 40 miles northeast of St. Paul.

A Chisago County deputy, a Lakes Area Police Department officer, and the 911 caller responded to the scene to start the rescue. The team launched a kayak and ventured out on the lake to save Honey, the border collie.

A member of the team paddled through the icy waters to reach Honey and tried calling her into the kayak. With a helping hand, Honey was safely pulled aboard.

People on shore started pulling the kayak back to land. While the footage ends before the rescue team returns to shore, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said Honey was reunited with her owner.