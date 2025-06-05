Divers search for evidence related to Boom Island Park homicide

The Brief A Hennepin County underwater recovery team searched Boom Island for evidence tied to a deadly June 1 shooting. Six people were shot during the incident, including 23-year-old Stageina Shapryia, who died at the hospital. In response, park police installed surveillance cameras and increased patrols nightly through June 22 to boost safety.



Law enforcement confirmed to FOX 9 that a Hennepin County underwater recovery team was out on Boom Island Thursday searching for evidence related to Sunday's deadly shooting.

Search for evidence on Boom Island in Minneapolis

What we know:

Most of the search was focused around the area at the boat ramp on the island. A remote underwater camera was used along with magnets, and several divers that were in the water combing the area.

Law enforcement mostly searched along the concrete wall, closest to the parking lot where the shooting happened.

FOX 9 was there for the duration of the search, and it did not appear anything had been recovered.

Fatal shooting on Boom Island

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Sunday, June 1, at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a chaotic scene with about 100 people still at Boom Island Park.

Police believe there was more than one shooter, and there were so many shell casings that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that the scene looked like a "war zone".

Although investigators say they have several leads in the case, no arrests have been made.

Six people were shot, including a woman who died from her injuries. One man suffered life-threatening injuries.

The woman was identified as 23-year-old Stageina Katraya Shapryia.

What's next:

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Park Police put up a camera in the park.

Along with increased control, authorities will have additional personnel starting Friday night that will be there between 8 p.m. and midnight until June 22. During that time, the Minneapolis Park board will decide the next step on how to keep people safe at the park.