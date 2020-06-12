Body of 61-year-old man recovered from lake in northern Minnesota, death investigation underway

Authorities recovered the body of a 61-year-old man from a lake in northern Minnesota Thursday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:10 p.m., deputies and officers from the Chisholm Police Department responded to the boat landing on Longyear Lake in Chisholm on a report of a body floating in shallow water near the edge of the shore.

Emergency crews responded and recovered the body. The victim’s name has not been released, but the sheriff’s office said he was a Chisholm resident.

Foul play is not suspected. The cause of death remains under investigation.