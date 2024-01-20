Body found frozen in icy channel between Minneapolis lakes: Sheriff

article

Authorities say a frozen body was discovered in the ice between two Minneapolis lakes on Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives and water patrol unit responded just before 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 19 to a report of a dead body. At the scene, authorities found the body "frozen in the ice" between the channel of Bdke Maka Ska and Lake of the Isles.

The sheriff’s office said it is unknown how long the person had been in the ice. Authorities did not provide details about the victim or how the body ended up in the channel. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

The Minneapolis Park Police and Minneapolis Fire Department assisted in the call, and the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.