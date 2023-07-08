Body found at Hopkins apartment complex, 1 person arrested

Police are investigating a possible homicide at an apartment complex in Hopkins Saturday morning.

The Hopkins Police Department said officers responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. for a disturbance at the Ramsgate Apartment Complex.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found someone dead inside an apartment. Police found a second person in the apartment who was arrested at the scene and taken to get medical treatment.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police did not provide further details about the incident, which remains under investigation.