Body found along rural road in western Minnesota identified, suspect arrested

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man whose body was found alongside a rural road in western Minnesota Sunday.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Justin Warnke, 34, of Buffalo. Warnke’s body was found on the 74500 block of 309th Street in Kingston Township shortly after 8 a.m.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office are still working to determine the cause, manner and circumstances of Warnke’s death, including where he died.

On Wednesday, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Montrose man in connection with the investigation. Formal charges are expected to be filed next week.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600 or the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400.