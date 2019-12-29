Deputies investigating after body found left along rural road in Meeker County, Minn.

The sheriff's office is asking for help from the public after a man's body was found alongside a road in Meeker County, Minnesota.

According to investigators, the body was found just after 8 a.m. Sunday on the 74500 block of 309th Street in Kingston Township.

At this time, deputies are working to identify who the man was and how he died. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is reviewing the body and will work to determine the cause of death.

Deputies say it appears the man died in a different spot than where he was found.

The sheriff is now asking anyone in the area who saw something strange during the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday morning to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been brought in to assist with the case.