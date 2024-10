The Brief Crews responded to a house fire in Rogers, Minn. around 5 p.m. on Sunday. A body was discovered inside the home during the firefighting efforts. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.



A body was found inside a home after a fire in Rogers, Minn. on Sunday evening.

What we know

Crews responded around 5 p.m. to the fire in the area of Territorial Road and Fletcher Lane.

During the fire, crews found a person dead inside the home.

Two Rogers firefighters suffered minor injuries during the battle.

Police say the investigation into the fire is ongoing.