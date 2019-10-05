Boater drowns while out fishing on western Wisconsin lake

A boater died Friday after they drowned while fishing on a lake in Luck, Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:36 p.m. Friday, officials received a report of a possible drowning in Sandhill Lake off of 204th Street in Luck.

When crews arrived, they found an unresponsive person and began administering CPR. However, the person died at the scene.

Officials said it appears that the person was fishing on Sandhill Lake and fell out of a boat in to the water.

The incident is still under investigation.