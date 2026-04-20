Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office seeks help to locate missing boy

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The Brief The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Sayvon Deongelo Brown. The boy went missing at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He was seen getting into a pick-up truck just before 10 p.m. Anyone with information should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.



Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to find a 12-year-old boy who went missing Sunday night.

Sayvon Deongelo Brown reported missing

The backstory:

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it responded at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a juvenile runaway complaint on County Road 17 near Eagle Lake, which is near Mankato.

Authorities responded to a rural residence when they were told Sayvon Deongelo Brown, 12, was last seen leaving the residence walking towards Mankato wearing dark clothing. Authorities say multiple searches were conducted in the area, including the use of drones, from the sheriff’s office and Mankato Department of Public Safety without success.

Further investigation shows just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Brown was picked up by a light-colored, four-door pick-up truck in the area of Highway 22 and Adams Street. Brown is described by authorities as a light-skinned black male, about 5 feet tall and weighing 80 pounds.

What you can do:

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about the boy and his whereabouts to call them at (507) 304-4863.