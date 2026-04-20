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Gas prices in Minnesota have increased among the least in U.S.: Data

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Published  April 20, 2026 4:28pm CDT
Gas Prices
FOX 9
Minnesota gas prices: Costs rising into summer

Minnesota gas prices: Costs rising into summer

As gas prices continue to rise throughout the U.S. following Trump’s attack on Iran, Minnesotans are beginning to feel the pinch on their wallets with an average around $3.50 a gallon – just as boating season is about to begin. FOX 9’s All Day is joined by Patrick De Haan from Gas Buddy to explain what could be ahead this summer.

The Brief

    • Gas prices in Minnesota rose 19.5% over the past year, among the smallest increases in the U.S.
    • National average prices hit $4.11 per gallon on April 15, 2026.
    • California had the highest average price at $5.88, while Oklahoma had the lowest at $3.44.

(FOX 9) - Gas prices are up across the country, but Minnesota drivers are seeing some of the smallest increases compared to other states.

Gas price increases in Minnesota

What we know:

According to new data collected by LendingTree, gas prices in Minnesota and South Dakota went up 19.5% from April 15, 2025, to April 15, 2026, rising from $3.10 to $3.71 per gallon. Meanwhile, neighboring South Dakota rose from $3.08 to $3.68 during the same timeframe.

Nebraska saw the smallest increase nationwide, with prices rising 18.4% from $3.06 to $3.63, while North Dakota was close behind with an 18.6% jump from $3.05 to $3.62.

By the numbers:

Gas prices in Kentucky increased the most, jumping 42.5% from $2.80 to $3.98 per gallon over the past year during the period.

Big picture view:

According to the LendingTree analysis, every state and metro area in the U.S. saw double-digit increases in average gas prices.

The national average gas price was $4.11 per gallon on April 15, 2026, up 29.5% year-over-year.

Gas prices in the U.S.

Dig deeper:

According to the data, California had the highest average price at $5.88, followed by Hawaii at $5.65 and Washington at $5.39.

Oklahoma had the lowest average price at $3.44, with Kansas at $3.51 and North Dakota at $3.62.

The backstory:

Gas prices contributed to the largest year-over-year inflation increase since May 2024, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The Source: Information provided by LendingTree and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Gas PricesMinnesotaPoliticsIran WarDonald J. Trump