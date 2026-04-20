Gas prices in Minnesota have increased among the least in U.S.: Data

The Brief Gas prices in Minnesota rose 19.5% over the past year, among the smallest increases in the U.S. National average prices hit $4.11 per gallon on April 15, 2026. California had the highest average price at $5.88, while Oklahoma had the lowest at $3.44.



Gas prices are up across the country, but Minnesota drivers are seeing some of the smallest increases compared to other states.

Gas price increases in Minnesota

What we know:

According to new data collected by LendingTree, gas prices in Minnesota and South Dakota went up 19.5% from April 15, 2025, to April 15, 2026, rising from $3.10 to $3.71 per gallon. Meanwhile, neighboring South Dakota rose from $3.08 to $3.68 during the same timeframe.

Nebraska saw the smallest increase nationwide, with prices rising 18.4% from $3.06 to $3.63, while North Dakota was close behind with an 18.6% jump from $3.05 to $3.62.

By the numbers:

Gas prices in Kentucky increased the most, jumping 42.5% from $2.80 to $3.98 per gallon over the past year during the period.

Big picture view:

According to the LendingTree analysis, every state and metro area in the U.S. saw double-digit increases in average gas prices.

The national average gas price was $4.11 per gallon on April 15, 2026, up 29.5% year-over-year.

Gas prices in the U.S.

Dig deeper:

According to the data, California had the highest average price at $5.88, followed by Hawaii at $5.65 and Washington at $5.39.

Oklahoma had the lowest average price at $3.44, with Kansas at $3.51 and North Dakota at $3.62.

The backstory:

Gas prices contributed to the largest year-over-year inflation increase since May 2024, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.