Minnesota weather: Gusty & cold Saturday, warmer temperatures return Monday

The Brief Saturday's forecast is looking breezy and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s today, but will feel like the 20s and 30s. Clouds are expected to stick around in the morning before clearing throughout the afternoon. Sunday morning will be cold before things get sunny.



Saturday is off to a breezy and chilly start before sunshine and warm temperatures return.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Northwest winds today will gust into the 20s and lower 30s today, making for a cold Saturday.

Clouds this morning will move out, with plenty of sunshine expected this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Things will start out on a cold note again Sunday morning with plenty of sunshine for the day.

Winds switch to the south on Monday and help boost temperatures back into the 60s.

Temperatures peak in the 70s in the middle of the week with a chance of thunderstorms around Thursday.