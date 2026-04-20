Senate proposal bans cat, dog sales at new Minnesota pet shops

The Brief The Minnesota Senate has approved a bill banning new pet shops from selling cats and dogs. Existing shops can keep selling pets only if animals come from licensed breeders. The new law could take effect Aug. 1, with violators facing up to $1,000 in fines.



A new bill could change how Minnesotans bring home their next furry friend.

Pet shops face new restrictions

What we know:

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Monday that will prohibit new pet shops from selling cats and dogs.

The bill allows a few existing pet shops to continue cat and dog sales, but only if the animals come from breeders licensed by the state or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Starting Aug. 1, shops that violate the new law will be fined $1,000 for each violation.

Pet shops will still be able to host nonprofit groups that offer cats and dogs for adoption. This means Minnesotans looking for a new pet may see more adoption events at their local stores.

The other side:

Animal lovers say the law will combat shady business practices and ensure pets come from reputable sources.

However, some lawmakers voiced concerns that the bill would drive business out of Minnesota.

What's next:

The Minnesota House of Representatives still needs to vote on their version of the bill, which has already passed through two committees.