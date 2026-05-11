Bloomington shooting: 4 arrested after 2 teens injured
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say they have arrested four people in connection with a shooting that left two teenagers injured last week.
Police arrest four after Bloomington Avenue shooting
What we know:
Bloomington police officers responded to a shooting on the 7900 block of Bloomington Avenue South at about 10:10 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
When authorities arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both from Bloomington, with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and both were taken to a local hospital. Investigators say the people involved in the shooting knew each other, and they do not believe this was a random act.
Police said Monday the investigation led to the arrest of four individuals on probable cause for assault charges.
- A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Thursday, May 7 for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
- An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday, May 6, for felony threats of violence and second-degree assault.
- A 19-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested Thursday, May 7, for second-degree assault.
- A 19-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested Friday, May 8 for second-degree assault.
The four suspects have not yet been criminally charged in the incident.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared what led to the shooting or the relationships between those arrested and the victims.
The Source: Information from the Bloomington Police Department.