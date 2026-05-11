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Bloomington shooting: 4 arrested after 2 teens injured

By
Published  May 11, 2026 5:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Bloomington police at the scene of a shooting that left two teenagers injured.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Monday, May 4, 2026, in Bloomington.
    • Two teenagers were injured, but are expected to recover.
    • Police say those involved knew each other and the shooting was not random.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say they have arrested four people in connection with a shooting that left two teenagers injured last week. 

Police arrest four after Bloomington Avenue shooting 

What we know:

Bloomington police officers responded to a shooting on the 7900 block of Bloomington Avenue South at about 10:10 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

When authorities arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both from Bloomington, with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and both were taken to a local hospital. Investigators say the people involved in the shooting knew each other, and they do not believe this was a random act. 

Police said Monday the investigation led to the arrest of four individuals on probable cause for assault charges. 

  • A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Thursday, May 7 for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
  • An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday, May 6, for felony threats of violence and second-degree assault.
  • A 19-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested Thursday, May 7, for second-degree assault.
  • A 19-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested Friday, May 8 for second-degree assault.

The four suspects have not yet been criminally charged in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared what led to the shooting or the relationships between those arrested and the victims.

The Source: Information from the Bloomington Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyBloomington