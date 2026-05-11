Bloomington shooting: 4 arrested after 2 teens injured

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The Brief Four people have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Monday, May 4, 2026, in Bloomington. Two teenagers were injured, but are expected to recover. Police say those involved knew each other and the shooting was not random.



Bloomington police say they have arrested four people in connection with a shooting that left two teenagers injured last week.

Police arrest four after Bloomington Avenue shooting

What we know:

Bloomington police officers responded to a shooting on the 7900 block of Bloomington Avenue South at about 10:10 p.m. on Monday, May 4.

When authorities arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both from Bloomington, with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening, and both were taken to a local hospital. Investigators say the people involved in the shooting knew each other, and they do not believe this was a random act.

Police said Monday the investigation led to the arrest of four individuals on probable cause for assault charges.

A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Thursday, May 7 for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Wednesday, May 6, for felony threats of violence and second-degree assault.

A 19-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested Thursday, May 7, for second-degree assault.

A 19-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested Friday, May 8 for second-degree assault.

The four suspects have not yet been criminally charged in the incident.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared what led to the shooting or the relationships between those arrested and the victims.