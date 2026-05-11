Minnesota gas prices surge: Twin Cities hits $4.18, costs climb $1.28 from 2025

The Brief Gas prices in Twin Cities rose 10.9 cents in the past week, now averaging $4.18 per gallon. Diesel prices nationally are up slightly, with the average at $5.62 per gallon. Experts warn fuel prices could rise further if oil costs increase or geopolitical tensions escalate.



Gas prices are climbing again in the Twin Cities, with experts warning drivers to brace for more increases if oil prices keep rising.

Twin Cities gas prices see sharp increase

What we know:

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,106 stations, the average price for regular gasoline in the Twin Cities jumped 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, now sitting at $4.18 per gallon. That’s 38.6 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.28 more than this time last year.

The national average price for gasoline also rose, hitting $4.48 per gallon after a 5.1-cent increase over the past week. Diesel prices are up too, with the national average at $5.62 per gallon, a 0.2-cent increase.

The cheapest gas in the Twin Cities was $3.70 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.63 — a difference of 93 cents per gallon. Across Minnesota, prices ranged from $3.70 to $5.01 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, "Average gasoline prices declined in just six states over the last week, led by the Great Lakes region, where motorists in states like Michigan and Ohio saw prices fall sharply, while Indiana experienced even steeper relief after the state temporarily waived both its excise and use taxes on gasoline."

GasBuddy’s data shows that while some states saw relief, most drivers are paying more at the pump.

Gas prices in neighboring states

By the numbers:

Gas prices in neighboring states and cities are also fluctuating. Wisconsin drivers are paying $4.37 per gallon, almost unchanged from last week. Sioux Falls saw a significant jump, with prices rising 17.3 cents to $4.13 per gallon. Minnesota’s statewide average is now $4.16, up 11.1 cents from last week.

Looking at the last five years, Twin Cities prices have varied: $2.90 per gallon in May 2025, $3.25 in 2024, $3.47 in 2023, $4.11 in 2022 and $2.76 in 2021. GasBuddy compiles these numbers from more than 11 million weekly price reports across over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

How much more you're paying at the pump

Dig deeper:

In the scenario that your vehicle has a 15-gallon tank that you fill up about every 10 days, here is a look at how much more it's costing you in May versus April, and in 2026 versus last year.

Now: At an average price of $4.18/gallon at three times per month at $62.70 per trip, that comes out to $188.10

One month ago: An average price of $3.79/gallon at $56.85 per trip, that's $170.55 per month.

One year ago: An average price of $2.90/gallon at $43.50 per trip, that's $130.50 per month.

Drivers face more uncertainty ahead

What's next:

De Haan said, "Those declines helped pull the national average lower by roughly eight cents over the last several days after oil prices eased mid-week on optimism that the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal. However, that optimism has since largely unraveled, with talks appearing to stall and President Trump signaling the latest proposal is unacceptable, helping push oil prices higher again in Sunday electronic trade."

He warned that if oil prices continue to climb, the national average could approach $4.65 per gallon. Ongoing refinery issues are also affecting diesel production, especially in the Great Lakes region, where prices are nearing record highs.

Should geopolitical tensions escalate further, fuel prices could rise even more sharply in the weeks ahead, De Haan said. Many drivers are watching prices closely and hoping for relief, but experts say the outlook remains uncertain for now.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how long prices will continue to rise or when drivers might see relief at the pump. Future changes will depend on oil markets, refinery operations and global events.