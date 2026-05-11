Former MN senator Justin Eichorn set to change plea in minor sex sting case

The Brief Former Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn is set to change his plea after his arrest in a teen prostitution sting last year. The change of plea hearing is set for this Thursday. Eichorn was set to face trial next month in the case.



A former Minnesota state senator is expected to change his plea after his arrest in a teen prostitution sting last year.

Justin Eichorn arrest

The backstory:

Justin Eichorn, a Republican who represented Minnesota's Sixth Senate District, was arrested in March 2025 in Bloomington. Police say he responded to an online ad, exchanged text messages with someone he believed to be a 17-year-old girl, negotiated rates, asked about not using a condom, and arranged a meetup.

Eichorn was arrested when he arrived at the location, where officers found cash and a condom in his truck. He resigned his Senate seat on March 20, 2025, just hours before his Republican colleagues planned to introduce a motion to expel him.

Eichorn’s wife filed for divorce in the days after his arrest.

Eichorn faces federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Eichorn legal battle

Dig deeper:

Last year, Eichorn's attorneys tried to have the case dismissed, arguing Eichorn was being unfairly prosecuted. His attorney said the case should never have been moved from state to federal court, and claimed it only happened because he was a public official.

A judge denied the motion to dismiss.

What's next:

Eichorn was scheduled to go to trial in June. The change of plea hearing is now set for this Thursday.