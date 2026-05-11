Minneapolis grocer charged in $1.1 million SNAP fraud scheme

The Brief Abdidwahid Mohamed is accused of trafficking SNAP benefits worth more than $35,000 in Minneapolis between March and August 2021. Investigators say Mohamed used other people’s EBT cards to buy goods for resale at his grocery store. Mohamed faces a felony charge and could receive up to 20 years in prison or a $100,000 fine.



A Minneapolis grocery store owner is facing a felony charge after investigators say he trafficked more than $1.1 million in SNAP benefits using other people’s EBT cards.

SNAP benefits trafficking investigation leads to felony charge

What we know:

According to criminal charges filed in Hennepin County Court, Abdidwahid Mohamed, owner of Minnesota Food Grocery LLC, is accused of using EBT cards registered to other people to purchase items like energy drinks and baby formula at Sam’s Club and Costco between March 8, 2021 and August 10, 2021. The goods were then resold at his store.

The complaint states law enforcement says they watched Mohamed make the purchases and tracked him returning directly to his store with the items. Video surveillance and GPS data confirmed the trips, and investigators say many of the EBT cardholders were out of the country or denied shopping at the stores Mohamed visited.

The complaint states, "Mohamed received $1,141,082 in EBT payments" during the period in question. The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is designed to help low-income households buy food, with benefits issued through EBT cards that work like debit cards.

Wal-Mart team sparks investigation

The backstory:

The investigation began when Wal-Mart’s Global Investigation Team flagged suspicious EBT transactions at Sam’s Club locations in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) was contacted in May 2021, and surveillance of Mohamed followed.

The complaint states on Aug. 10, 2021, law enforcement executed search warrants at Mohamed’s store and vehicles. He was arrested at a Sam’s Club in Bloomington with an EBT card and a handwritten note containing a PIN number. Interviews with more than two dozen EBT cardholders revealed that many claimed their cards were lost or had never been used at the stores in question.

One woman admitted she had not shopped at Minnesota Food Grocery for more than a year-and-a-half after agreeing to let Mohamed use her EBT card.

The complaint states the offense "involved a high degree of sophistication or planning or occurred over a lengthy period of time."

What's next:

If convicted, Mohamed faces up to 20 years in prison or a $100,000 fine.