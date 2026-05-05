Bloomington shooting leaves 2 teens injured, police say

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The Brief Two teenagers were shot and injured late Monday night on the 7900 block of Bloomington Avenue South. Both are expected to recover, with a 16-year-old girl already released from the hospital. Police believe the people involved know each other, but have not released additional details.



Two teenagers were shot and injured in Bloomington late Monday night, police say.

Bloomington teens injured in shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7900 block of Bloomington Avenue South around 10:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The teens, both from Bloomington, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police. The girl has since been treated and released, while the boy remains hospitalized in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but investigators believe the people involved know each other.

Authorities have not released additional details about the injuries or said whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.