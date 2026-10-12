Bloomington search warrant uncovers 46 guns, meth in 2 storage lockers: Charges

The Brief Bloomington police say a Sept. 25 search of two storage lockers at 9601 Penn Ave. S found 85.97 grams of methamphetamine, $12,146 in cash and 46 firearms. A Hennepin County complaint filed Oct. 9 charges Burnsville resident Ryan Philip Olejar with two first-degree drug crimes, and both counts say he had a firearm. Court records say Olejar's whereabouts were unknown as of Oct. 9, and a judge issued a Minnesota-only warrant with $500,000 bail.



A 41-year-old Burnsville man is facing multiple charges after a search warrant executed at a Bloomington storage facility revealed dozens of loaded guns, drugs and thousands in cash.

Bloomington storage facility search warrant

What we know:

Ryan Philip Olejar is charged with multiple felonies in connection with the execution of a search warrant on Sept. 25.

The complaint states Bloomington police conducted its investigation on Sept. 25 at 9601 Penn Ave. S in Bloomington. Investigators say the search targeted two storage lockers, Unit 2029 and Unit 3008, tied to Olejar.

The complaint states Unit 2029 had been leased to Olejar since June 11, 2024, and Unit 3008 since April 1, 2025. A storage facility employee told police Olejar visited Unit 2029 about two to three times a week. The same employee said that in June, Olejar said he had a gun in Unit 2029. The employee also said Olejar had been showing up after hours and staying as late as 3 a.m., which violated facility rules and led to restrictive access.

What authorities found

By the numbers:

The complaint states police say they found six amounts of methamphetamine between the two units: 1.6 grams in a wooden box, 50.51 grams in a white pill bottle, 21.46 grams in a gold pill bottle and 6.60 grams, 4.42 grams and 1.38 grams in a white bucket. The complaint puts the total at 85.97 grams.

Police also say they found $12,146 in cash inside an Alpine safe in Unit 2029. The Oct. 9 filing charges Olejar with one count tied to selling at least 17 grams within a 90-day period and one count tied to possessing at least 50 grams, and both counts say he had a firearm.

Weapons listed in court complaint

Why you should care:

The complaint says police found mail and prescription medications with Olejar's name throughout Unit 2029, along with boxes of gun parts and boxes of ammunition.

Authorities also found 46 guns, most of which were loaded. The complaint states at least one shotgun located in the storage unit had been reported stolen in McLeod County, and was released to a McLeod County detective.

What we don't know:

The filing says additional charges may be added as investigators keep looking into the case. It does not say whether those added charges have been filed.

The complaint states that due to two other pending felony drug cases in Henneping County, Olejar is barred from possessing firearms or ammunition.

A warrant is out for Olejar's arrest. As of Oct. 9, the complaint says Olejar's whereabouts were unknown.