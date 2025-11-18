Bloomington police arrest 16 men in ‘Operation Creep’ sex sting

The Brief Bloomington police announced Tuesday 16 men have been arrested as part of "Operation Creep," for allegedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. The operation started Nov. 5 and spanned three days. Among those arrested are an employee with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and a civilian employee with the Department of Homeland Security. Chief Booker Hodges says it's a similar operation to the one that resulted in the arrest of former Minnesota lawmaker Justin Eichorn earlier this year.



Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced Tuesday morning 16 men have been arrested as part of "Operation Creep," for allegedly trying to solicit a minor for sex.

‘Operation Creep’

The backstory:

Hodges says "Operation Creep" was named after the song "I’m a creep" by Radiohead, which he played a portion of during his news conference to make examples of the 16 men arrested.

The operation took place on Nov. 5, spanned three days and involved Bloomington police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Eden Prairie police, Richfield police, Airport police and Roseville police. Undercover officers utilized various communication methods to engage with subjects who believed they were speaking with a 17-year-old girl, and who are accused of attempting to solicit a minor for sex.

"For the life of me, I don’t understand why people want to come here and do this. We arrested 16 people. There’s a song by Radiohead ‘I’m a creep’, every single one of these guys that did this is a creep," Hodges said.

‘Operation Creep’ arrests

Local perspective:

The 16 men arrested range in age from 18 to 49. Hodges said some of the men had brought drugs and firearms to the meeting, and one individual had been arrested in a previous sting operation.

The list of suspects also includes someone who works as a civil employee for the Department of Homeland Security, an employee at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and a Metro Transit bus driver, according to police.

Authorities announced 16 arrests in a joint law enforcement sex solicitation sting, called "Operation Creep." (FOX 9)

What's next:

Hodges said charges against all 16 men are in the works. It's unclear whether any formal charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Similar operation to Justin Eichorn’s arrest

Dig deeper:

Hodges said "Operation Creep" is similar to another operation from earlier this year that resulted in the arrest of Minnesota state lawmaker Justin Eichorn. He was charged with soliciting sex from a minor, and resigned his Senate seat.

Hodges said Bloomington police partners with other agencies frequently to crack down on soliciting minors for sex, and conduct a couple operations per year.