Bloomington man arrested after shootout with Richfield police leads to standoff

A man is in custody after "an exchange of gunfire" with Richfield police in Bloomington led to a four-hour standoff, according to law enforcement officials.

The Bloomington Police Department said Richfield police responded to a suicide threat at a home in the 8700 block of 12th Avenue South in Bloomington shortly after midnight Friday. Richfield officers were reportedly assisting because Bloomington police were busy responding to a burglary call at a jewelry store during that time.

There was then "an exchange of gunfire" between a man in crisis and Richfield police officers shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Other law enforcement resources were deployed, including Bloomington's Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and crisis negotiators who contacted the suspect by phone.

Footage shot by FOX 9 also showed Bloomington police deploying their bomb squad unit.

Police say the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old man from Bloomington, then came out of the home at about 4 a.m. and surrendered without incident. He is now in Bloomington police custody pending official charges.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The BCA is now investigating the incident.