Bloomington man arrested after shootout with Richfield police leads to standoff

By
Published  July 5, 2024 7:30am CDT
Bloomington
FOX 9

Bloomington man arrested after shootout with police

Law enforcement officials say Richfield police were involved in an "exchange of gunfire" with a man in crisis after they responded to a suicide threat in Bloomington early Friday morning. The man is now being held by the Bloomington Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is in custody after "an exchange of gunfire" with Richfield police in Bloomington led to a four-hour standoff, according to law enforcement officials. 

The Bloomington Police Department said Richfield police responded to a suicide threat at a home in the 8700 block of 12th Avenue South in Bloomington shortly after midnight Friday. Richfield officers were reportedly assisting because Bloomington police were busy responding to a burglary call at a jewelry store during that time. 

There was then "an exchange of gunfire" between a man in crisis and Richfield police officers shortly after they arrived at the scene. 

Other law enforcement resources were deployed, including Bloomington's Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and crisis negotiators who contacted the suspect by phone. 

Footage shot by FOX 9 also showed Bloomington police deploying their bomb squad unit.

Police say the suspect, identified as a 36-year-old man from Bloomington, then came out of the home at about 4 a.m. and surrendered without incident. He is now in Bloomington police custody pending official charges.

There have been no reports of any injuries. 

The BCA is now investigating the incident. 