Bloomington elementary school closure proposal leaves parents frustrated

The Brief Bloomington Public Schools says it plans to close Washburn Elementary School at the end of the school year, using the location instead as an early childhood education center. Current students at the school would be split among three nearby – Normandale Hills, Poplar Bridge and Valley View. Parents of the district says the decision has lacked communication and transparency.



Parents are furious over plans to shutter a Bloomington elementary school and repurpose it as an early childhood center – a process they said lacked transparency and stands to uproot their children.

What we know

Citing "financial challenges," Bloomington Public Schools submitted plans to the school board earlier this year to close Washburn Elementary School at the end of the school year. The proposal drew swift and forceful backlash from parents, who said the move would take their children away from a familiar environment and lead to longer commutes.

"It’s uprooting my kids," Winona Lehman told FOX 9. "How will schools be able to accommodate an influx of new students? What are the classroom sizes going to look like? Where are the teachers going to go?"

Changing schools

Under the plan, students would be split among three nearby schools – Normandale Hills, Poplar Bridge and Valley View. The district’s early childhood programs, which are currently housed across two outdated facilities, would relocate to the Washburn school location.

"It’s really unfortunate," said parent Mike Downs. "We could potentially be looking at having our kids, maybe, at two separate elementary schools."

Other parents said it would extend their commutes.

"I think it would be about 20 minutes extra," said Arianna Dabu. "We drive our kids to school, and I don’t want my children to take the bus."

District response

In a statement on Tuesday, the district said, in part: "Bloomington Public Schools continues to face ongoing financial challenges due to state funding that fails to keep pace with inflation, evolving student needs, declining enrollment and the expiration of federal pandemic aid.

"We understand this news is disappointing and upsetting, especially for families who have built strong connections with the Washburn school community. We know Washburn holds a special place in the hearts of many students, parents and staff members."

The district’s school board, which did not respond to a request for comment, will vote on the proposal on Oct. 28.