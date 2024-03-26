Bloomington council reviewing plans for Mall of America water park

article

The Bloomington, Minn City Council will review plans for a long-talked-about indoor water park at the Mall of America this week.

Documents the council posted before a joint session with the city Port Authority on Thursday include a rendering of the proposed park.

Proposals for a water park at the Mall of America date back to the 1980s. Talks for the current project have been ongoing since 2018 between the city and the Mall of America's owners, Triple Five Group.

While both the city and the mall have been receptive to the idea of the water park, how it would be paid for has been debated as well as who would own it. The pandemic also slowed recent progress on the project.

For now, the project is set to get millions in TIF funds – effectively a portion of future property tax payments for the site.

The water park will be named "Mystery Cove Waterpark" and be scaled down to cover 143,000 square feet. City documents outline plans for 30 slides and rides, plus pools and spas, a lazy river ride, a wave pool, and a family splash pad.

Plans also call for a retractable roof that opens up 40 percent of the roof.

The meeting is set to be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Bloomington.