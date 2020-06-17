Expand / Collapse search

Blake School soccer teams bike, run 8.46 miles for #MN846forchange

Published 
Death of George Floyd
FOX 9
article

Blake soccer players bike 8.46 miles for #MN846forchange.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following nationwide fundraising efforts, the Blake girls and boys soccer teams took part in the #MN846forchange.

Their purpose is to run, walk, bike or even swim for 8.46 miles, representing the 8 minutes and 46 seconds the former Minneapolis Police Officer’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck.

Blake School soccer teams bike, run 8.46 miles for #MN846forchange

Following nationwide fundraising efforts, the Blake girls and boys soccer teams took part in the #MN846forchange.

After hearing about the fundraising challenge in California, Girls Soccer Coach Kelsey Hans wanted to join in.

They did just that Wednesday night with a goal of raising $8,460.

The girls were joined by a number of other schools in the Twin Cities.

All of the money raised will go to the Lake Street Council to help rebuild the community impacted by the recent unrest.