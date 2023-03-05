Blaine woman killed in snowmobile accident in Wahkon

A woman from Blaine was killed in a snowmobile accident in Mille Lacs County Saturday night, according to authorities.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a snowmobile crash on the 100 block of Second Street East in Wahkon, Minnesota around 2:09 p.m., according to a press release from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived within three minutes and found an unresponsive woman on the ground next to a pickup truck. She was later identified as Lisa Michaels, 59 of Blaine, the release said.

Deputies rendered first aid, but Michaels was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said that based on the initial investigation, it appears that Michaels lost control of the snowmobile and crashed into the pickup, which was unoccupied.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor.