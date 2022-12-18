Blaine PD looking for missing man

article

The Blaine Police Department is searching for a missing 87-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.

Police say Dick Hathaway left his home Sunday morning and has been heard from since. Hathaway is driving a gray 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan with the Minnesota plates MJT-859.

It's unclear where Hathaway was going and he doesn't have a cell phone on his person.

Anyone who spots Hathaway or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or 763-427-1212.