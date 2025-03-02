Bird flu drives up egg prices for Twin Cities businesses

The Brief Egg prices continue to rise due to the bird flu outbreak causing a shortage of eggs. Local bakeries are spending hundreds of dollars more each month on eggs. Some businesses could decide to raise the prices on their products to make up the difference.



Egg prices continue to rise due to the bird flu outbreak causing a shortage.

Bakeries here in the Twin Cities are scrambling to find eggs, with one Minneapolis bakery facing the hard choice of potentially raising prices.

Egg prices rising

Big picture view:

The owner of Lutunji’s Palate Bakery and Café has kept her prices the same after opening nearly three years ago. Due to the egg shortage, that could soon change.

"They have increased tremendously. I would say within the year, 28%," said Owner of Lutunji’s Palate and Bakery Café Lutunji Abram.

The 28% increase is costing Abram $170 a month. She tells FOX 9 that last year she spent at least $250 a month on organic eggs. Now it's up to $420.

READ MORE: Minnesota will start testing raw cow milk for H5N1 bird flu

Scrambling to find eggs

How egg shortage hits business:

She goes through at least two to three dozen organic eggs a day to make things like sandwiches, omelets, and sweets. She says that adds up to 50 to 70 dozen organic eggs a month. And sometimes wholesalers are out of eggs.

"Then I have to go to a retail grocery store where they typically sell them anywhere between 12 to 18 eggs, and you're paying at least four to $8 more," said Abram.

READ MORE: USDA accidentally fired bird flu employees and is now trying to rehire them

Feeling the bottom line pinch:

Abram tries to stay faithful to her customers with price and taste. She hasn’t raised prices since opening in 2022 to grow her clientele. She tells Fox 9 that inflation is outpacing foot traffic.

"Slower, as in revenue, but gaining new clientele, helps. So it's like, it's not balancing, but it's still growing," said Abram.

Potentially raising prices:

Customer growth is good for any small business owner, but now Abram is thinking about her bottom line.

"I have thought about raising my price. And if I do, it will be anywhere between 75 cents to $1," said Abram.

Abram tells FOX 9 that she will know before spring how long she can stay afloat before having to raise prices. With egg prices increasing, sales may feel slower, but she is optimistic that her products are undeniable.