Minnesota will start testing raw cow milk for H5N1 bird flu

The State of Minnesota is going to begin testing its raw milk for the H5N1 bird flu, as the virus continues to spread to livestock.

H5N1 in dairy cows

The backstory:

Last March, an outbreak of H5N1 in dairy cows was reported, the first time the virus had been detected in cows.

Last April, the first transmission of the virus between a dairy cow and a human was reported in Texas. Since then, the CDC says "sporadic" cow-to-human cases have been reported.

In Minnesota, since last March, there have been nine H5N1 cases involving cows at dairy farms. The last case was reported in July 2024.

In December, the USDA ordered nationwide testing for H5N1 in the milk supply.

New H5N1 testing in MN

Local perspective:

As part of the USDA's effort, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday it would begin testing raw milk in Minnesota for H5N1.

The testing will be used for monitoring purposes, so officials can track and prevent the spread of the disease. The testing will be performed on samples that are already collected on a monthly basis from farms. The tests will be performed by the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (MVDL) at the University of Minnesota.

If the virus is detected at a farm, it will be "quarantined" for at least 30 days, restricting moving cattle, poultry, other animals, and waste milk from the farm. Milk from healthy animals can still be pasteurized and sold.

Humans that work at the farms will also be given the opportunity to be monitored for the virus.

Symptoms of H5N1 in humans include red, itchy, watery eyes and/or cough, sore throats, and a fever.

The state recommends avoiding raw milk, products made from raw milk, and raw or undercooked meat from cows with confirmed or suspected cases of H5N1. (Though, it's probably a good idea in general to avoid raw milk products.)

Raw milk health benefits

Dig deeper:

Despite what your favorite online influencer might say, there is no proven, significant benefit to drinking raw milk over pasteurized. But there are proven dangers with raw milk. The worst case scenario is you could die.

While raw milk can be considered more nutritious, because pasteurization does minimally degrade some vitamins, many raw milk benefits claims from advocates are unproven and don't outweigh the risks.

Aside from the H5N1 virus, pasteurization kills dangerous bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, and others that cause food poisoning.